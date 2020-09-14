Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for more investment in renewable energy

Renewable energy is a cheap source of energy which has changed the approach of big economies from conventional sources of power to more efficient, cheap and nature friendly resources

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Renewable energy is a cheap source of energy which has changed the approach of big economies from conventional sources of power to more efficient, cheap and nature friendly resources.

These views were expressed by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmed during a meeting with a delegation on renewable energy here on Monday.

They said that Pakistan was rich of resources needed for renewable energy as it could receive about 1KW of solar energy for square meter of its landmass for 6-7 hours on the average per day.

The LCCI office-bearers said that Pakistan received 3000-3300 sunshine hours per year on average and provided a great opportunity to the investors to focus on this sector.

They said, Punjab had a vital importance in Pakistan's economy as it contributed around 55% to the national GDP and accounts for about 68% of electricity demand in the country.

They said that energy was an important component of the investment climate in our province because of its role as an important input in the production process, adding that although Pakistan had enhanced its power generation capacity considerably in recent times. "We are still far away from an optimal energy mix as a heavy percentage of our energy was still derived from thermal sources while the share of renewable (including Solar and hydro power) in our energy mix was still strained", they observed.

They further added that Pakistan needed around 20,000 to 25,000 MW electricity and the shortfall varies from about 4000 to 9000 MW, adding that this shortage was badly hampering the economic growth of the country. Pakistan has a rich resource of energy in the form of hydel power and only 34% of total electricity generation was coming from hydropower.

They said that there was a great scope of marketing solar solutions in Pakistan as it was ideally located in the Sun Belt to take advantage of solar energy technologies, adding that major barriers in the growth of renewable energy in Pakistan were high cost of solutions, import duties and other taxes etc.

They further said Lahore Chamber was a hub of business and trade activities and always tried to play a supporting role to promote innovative ideas which were beneficial for the economy. So far as the renewable and alternative energy sources are concerned, we always voice up in favour of this idea so that thecurrent energy mix that was more concentrated on fossil fuels should betransformed by way of increasing the share of renewable sources, they added.