UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry For Opening Of Marriage Halls Under SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 08:36 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and industry for opening of marriage halls under SOPs

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and industry Wednesday urged the government to review marriage halls closure decision to save more than 50 industries and jobs of millions of workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and industry Wednesday urged the government to review marriage halls closure decision to save more than 50 industries and jobs of millions of workers.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah Khan stated this while talking to a delegation of catering and marriage halls led by Convener LCCI Standing Committee Junaid Ahmad Zia. LCCI Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed also spoke on the occasion.

Tariq Misbah said that further closure of marriage halls would not only be a big blow to this industry but also put the employment of millions of workers on stake.

"It would be a chain reaction as more than 50 allied industries would be affected badly therefore, government should withdraw the decision of marriage hall closure in the larger interest of economy," he added.

He said that the marriage halls sector contributed substantially to the GDP of Pakistan.

Closure of banquet halls and marquees was affecting more than 50 allied industries including poultry, rice, meat, cooking oil, flour, fruits/vegetables, crockery, clothing, shoes, cosmetics, decoration, furniture, electronics/lighting, photography, wedding cards and jewelry etc.

LCCI Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed said that the marriage halls sector had been adversely impacted by the lockdown and the consequent economic slowdown in recent times.

He said that banquet halls industry had suffered a lot due to the long lockdown and now they should be allowed to work with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and government should facilitate.

Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, former LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Executive Committee Member Mardan Ali Zaidi were also present.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Oil Marriage Jewelry Mardan Nasir Chamber Commerce Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Million Jobs Employment Flour

Recent Stories

Usman Dar gets journalists feedback on Kamyab Jawa ..

5 minutes ago

Japanese Automakers Suspend Operations in India Du ..

7 minutes ago

7,000 LHWs to be inducted in South Punjab soon: He ..

7 minutes ago

Deal 'in principle' reached for elections: Somali ..

7 minutes ago

Mobile milk testing lab started functioning in Khy ..

7 minutes ago

Sindh CS briefed on COVID-19 SOPSs, vaccination c ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.