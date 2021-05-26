Lahore Chamber of Commerce and industry for opening of marriage halls under SOPs

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and industry Wednesday urged the government to review marriage halls closure decision to save more than 50 industries and jobs of millions of workers

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah Khan stated this while talking to a delegation of catering and marriage halls led by Convener LCCI Standing Committee Junaid Ahmad Zia. LCCI Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed also spoke on the occasion.

Tariq Misbah said that further closure of marriage halls would not only be a big blow to this industry but also put the employment of millions of workers on stake.

"It would be a chain reaction as more than 50 allied industries would be affected badly therefore, government should withdraw the decision of marriage hall closure in the larger interest of economy," he added.

He said that the marriage halls sector contributed substantially to the GDP of Pakistan.

Closure of banquet halls and marquees was affecting more than 50 allied industries including poultry, rice, meat, cooking oil, flour, fruits/vegetables, crockery, clothing, shoes, cosmetics, decoration, furniture, electronics/lighting, photography, wedding cards and jewelry etc.

LCCI Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed said that the marriage halls sector had been adversely impacted by the lockdown and the consequent economic slowdown in recent times.

He said that banquet halls industry had suffered a lot due to the long lockdown and now they should be allowed to work with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and government should facilitate.

Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, former LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Executive Committee Member Mardan Ali Zaidi were also present.