UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry For Single Digit Markup Rate

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 11:59 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for single digit markup rate

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Saturday urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to bring down the markup rate to single digit in the larger interest of trade, industry and economy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ):The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Saturday urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to bring down the markup rate to single digit in the larger interest of trade, industry and economy.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh told the news men here that reduction in markup rate from existing 13.25 percent to single digit would be a great favor to the industrial sector. It would help the government to attain the target of industrial growth as it would reduce cost of production and also bring capital of the banks into circulation, he viewed.

"Markup rate influences the cost of product. Pakistani products cannot compete in the international market with those countries which are offering capital to their industries on zero or less than one percent markup rates," he mentioned.

Irfan Iqbal said that policy rate increased to 13.25 percent in July 2019 as compared to 6.5 percent in May 2018. Sharp increase in interest rate pushed up borrowing cost that retarded investment, capacity generation and hence exports. He said that tight monetary policy stance had always proved a big blow to the industrial sector. "We have to move forward quickly like other countries of the region, to make the country a hub of manufacturing activities and a heaven for investors," he added.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad urged the State Bank of Pakistan to announce at least 400 basic points cut in mark-up rates in the upcoming monetary policy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports State Bank Of Pakistan Hub May July 2018 2019 Market From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Wapda issues current status of Punjab rivers

52 seconds ago

Iranian Lawmaker Accuses EU of Taking No Measures ..

7 minutes ago

Alli double sends Mourinho's Tottenham up to fifth ..

7 minutes ago

Germany's Next Social Democrat Co-Leaders Say Won' ..

7 minutes ago

Holders Portugal drawn with France and Germany at ..

12 minutes ago

Vintage car rally promotes soft image of Pakistan: ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.