Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry inks MoU with NH&MP to create road safety awareness

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ):The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Training College, Sheikhupura, at the LCCI on Wednesday.

According to LCCI spokesperson, Commandant/DIG NH&MP Training College Sheikhupura Mehboob Aslam and LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh signed the MOU.

On the Occasion, NH&MP Commandant/DIG Mehboob Aslam said that the purpose of the MOU was to establish a cooperative link between the two organizations to maximize road safety awareness among the general public.

He said the motorway police in collaboration with the LCCI could organize road safety awareness campaigns, medical camps especially in the rural areas alongside the motorways.

He said that the LCCI and NH&MP could immediately organize an awareness campaign regarding "COVID-19" as it was still here and people had started ignoring precautionary measures.

The commandant said the LCCI and the NH&MP could distribute face masks and hand sanitizers along with awareness pamphlets on the motorways.

He said that Lahore Chamber and Motorways Police could also collaborate in highlighting the importance of greenery and tree plantation for environmental protection.

Mehboob Aslam appreciated state-of-the-art "One Window Smart Services" at the Lahore Chamber and stated that these unique features made the LCCI a prestigious most organization among all.

On this occasion, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said the main purpose of this MOU was to have a long term collaboration of the LCCI and the NH&MP Training College to contribute for the awareness of the road safety and efficient mobility of vehicular traffic on the national highways and motorways at large.

He said under this MoU, the LCCI and NH&MP had mutually decided to hold seminars, walks,workshops, conferences and educational sessions to create more awarenessregarding road safety.