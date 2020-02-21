Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry launches one window operation to facilitate business community

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has inaugurated four facilitation centers for its members

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st February, 2020) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has inaugurated four facilitation centers for its members.While inaugurating, one window operation , Federal Commerce Secretary Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera said that government is committed to make "Digital Pakistan" with less human interaction as technological assistance is the only solution to various problems.

He said that digital Pakistan Program is initiated with a vast vision. For that purpose two major things are ensured: one is E-commerce expansion to revolutionize the businesses.He said that Pakistan is one of the few countries of the world which are adopting E-Commerce.

We are also working on International Payment Gateway.Second one is recognition of importance of Social Media and to utilize it as a key tool for digitalization. He said that ministry of commerce has engaged all its attached organization and Commercial Counselors around the world on twitter and other social media handles to address the queries and issues.

and they all responds there within hours. He said that we have to access the untapped potential of African Countries.

He said that Information is a power and if we don't have research Data or information about one's market, we can't get advantages.

He said that business community should take advantages from Pak-China free trade agreement .LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that facilitations Centers of Traffic Police, NADRA, Excise & Taxation, SMEDA, FBR, LESCO, and PESSI are already functional at while new addition would lead the services for LCCI members to the peak.He said that Pakistan is facing stiff economic challenges including devaluation, exorbitant hike in Policy rate, mounting Inflation, fiscal deficit and shrinking of GDP.

In this scenario, exports hold paramount importance for Pakistan's economy as they are the main source of revenue generation, employment creation and maintaining balance of payments stability."As Pakistan aims to become a competitive economy in the region and grow above 7%, it is imperative for us to enhance our export revenues to deal with multi-dimensional economic challenges that have confronted our nation", the LCCI President added.