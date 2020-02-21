UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Launches One Window Operation To Facilitate Business Community

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 07:48 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry launches one window operation to facilitate business community

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has inaugurated four facilitation centers for its members

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st February, 2020) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has inaugurated four facilitation centers for its members.While inaugurating, one window operation , Federal Commerce Secretary Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera said that government is committed to make "Digital Pakistan" with less human interaction as technological assistance is the only solution to various problems.

He said that digital Pakistan Program is initiated with a vast vision. For that purpose two major things are ensured: one is E-commerce expansion to revolutionize the businesses.He said that Pakistan is one of the few countries of the world which are adopting E-Commerce.

We are also working on International Payment Gateway.Second one is recognition of importance of Social Media and to utilize it as a key tool for digitalization. He said that ministry of commerce has engaged all its attached organization and Commercial Counselors around the world on twitter and other social media handles to address the queries and issues.

and they all responds there within hours. He said that we have to access the untapped potential of African Countries.

He said that Information is a power and if we don't have research Data or information about one's market, we can't get advantages.

He said that business community should take advantages from Pak-China free trade agreement .LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that facilitations Centers of Traffic Police, NADRA, Excise & Taxation, SMEDA, FBR, LESCO, and PESSI are already functional at while new addition would lead the services for LCCI members to the peak.He said that Pakistan is facing stiff economic challenges including devaluation, exorbitant hike in Policy rate, mounting Inflation, fiscal deficit and shrinking of GDP.

In this scenario, exports hold paramount importance for Pakistan's economy as they are the main source of revenue generation, employment creation and maintaining balance of payments stability."As Pakistan aims to become a competitive economy in the region and grow above 7%, it is imperative for us to enhance our export revenues to deal with multi-dimensional economic challenges that have confronted our nation", the LCCI President added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Police Exports Business Social Media Twitter Traffic Lead FBR Market Commerce All From Government Agreement Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry LESCO Employment

Recent Stories

PITB-IT&HED-YASAT join hands to open 40 New e-Rozg ..

54 minutes ago

Abdul Hafeez Shiekh thanks China for supporting at ..

48 seconds ago

National Assembly's body proposes Rs 1753.89 milli ..

50 seconds ago

Nawaz Sharif is not well, suffering from heart and ..

1 hour ago

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyde ..

51 seconds ago

Mainly dry weather forecast in most parts of count ..

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.