Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) holds condolence reference for Turkiye earthquake victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday held a condolence reference to express solidarity with the earthquake victims in Turkiye.

The LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Turkish Consul General, Lahore Emir zbay, Head of Information, Rescue 1122 Deeba Shahnaz, Vice President Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan Doctor Mushtaq Maangatt, Executive Editor Dunya news Salman Ghani, President Lahore Bar Association Rana Intizaar Hussain, Director of the Lahore region, Pak-Turk Muarif Schools and Colleges Mr. Orhan Taskiran, Coordinator Turkish Cultural Center Yunus Emre, Eren Miyasoglu, GM Turkish Airlines and Lahore region �mer �nder Haberdar spoke on the occasion.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that as the dimensions of the terrible tragedy in Turkiye resulting from the recent earthquake, the hearts of Pakistanis go out to the people of Turkiye. He said, "We offer to all those in Turkiye, who mourn losses of loved ones and remain stunned by the destruction of homes and communities, the deepest condolences and sympathy.

LCCI President added that Pakistan's business community mourned with the people Turkiye, heavy losses, and held the people of Turkiye always in our prayers that may Almighty Allah rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

"We invest you with the hope and courage to face up to the daunting task of healing and reconstruction," he added.

The Consul General said that they were very grateful to Pakistani government and people who extended help and offered prayers for the earthquake victims. He said, "As you all know that death toll has crossed 40,000 in Turkiye which shows the extent of calamity occurred in the recent earthquake. I have received prayers, messages of solidarity from the people of Pakistan which are very valuable for us and we are grateful to the Pakistani nation for standing with us in every time of difficulty." Deeba Shahnaz said that a certified team of 51 people, equipped with specialized tools, was sent to Turkiye. The team conducted rescue efforts there. She also presented a video documentary on the occasion covering the rescue efforts.

Amir Ozbay thanked the rescue and non-governmental NGOs who played their part in the rescue mission.

Dr. Mushtaq said, "Our teams have been working in Turkiye since February 8 and we have also sent the first team of doctors there." He said that the teams were working for rescue, temporary shelters and rehabilitation in Turkiye.