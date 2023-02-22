UrduPoint.com

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (LCCI) Holds Condolence Reference For Turkiye Earthquake Victims

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) holds condolence reference for Turkiye earthquake victims

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday held a condolence reference to express solidarity with the earthquake victims in Turkiye

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday held a condolence reference to express solidarity with the earthquake victims in Turkiye.

The LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Turkish Consul General, Lahore Emir zbay, Head of Information, Rescue 1122 Deeba Shahnaz, Vice President Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan Doctor Mushtaq Maangatt, Executive Editor Dunya news Salman Ghani, President Lahore Bar Association Rana Intizaar Hussain, Director of the Lahore region, Pak-Turk Muarif Schools and Colleges Mr. Orhan Taskiran, Coordinator Turkish Cultural Center Yunus Emre, Eren Miyasoglu, GM Turkish Airlines and Lahore region �mer �nder Haberdar spoke on the occasion.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that as the dimensions of the terrible tragedy in Turkiye resulting from the recent earthquake, the hearts of Pakistanis go out to the people of Turkiye. He said, "We offer to all those in Turkiye, who mourn losses of loved ones and remain stunned by the destruction of homes and communities, the deepest condolences and sympathy.

LCCI President added that Pakistan's business community mourned with the people Turkiye, heavy losses, and held the people of Turkiye always in our prayers that may Almighty Allah rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

"We invest you with the hope and courage to face up to the daunting task of healing and reconstruction," he added.

The Consul General said that they were very grateful to Pakistani government and people who extended help and offered prayers for the earthquake victims. He said, "As you all know that death toll has crossed 40,000 in Turkiye which shows the extent of calamity occurred in the recent earthquake. I have received prayers, messages of solidarity from the people of Pakistan which are very valuable for us and we are grateful to the Pakistani nation for standing with us in every time of difficulty." Deeba Shahnaz said that a certified team of 51 people, equipped with specialized tools, was sent to Turkiye. The team conducted rescue efforts there. She also presented a video documentary on the occasion covering the rescue efforts.

Amir Ozbay thanked the rescue and non-governmental NGOs who played their part in the rescue mission.

Dr. Mushtaq said, "Our teams have been working in Turkiye since February 8 and we have also sent the first team of doctors there." He said that the teams were working for rescue, temporary shelters and rehabilitation in Turkiye.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Earthquake Business Doctor February May Rescue 1122 All From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry General Motors

Recent Stories

International Federation of Journalists Suspends R ..

International Federation of Journalists Suspends Russia's Membership - RUJ Head

2 minutes ago
 Transgender awarded death sentence

Transgender awarded death sentence

2 minutes ago
 SDSWO organizes event to sensitize people on impor ..

SDSWO organizes event to sensitize people on importance of mother language

2 minutes ago
 PMAS organizes international seminar on kiwifruit ..

PMAS organizes international seminar on kiwifruit production

2 minutes ago
 Biden Says Putin's Suspension of Nuclear Arms Redu ..

Biden Says Putin's Suspension of Nuclear Arms Reduction Treaty a 'Big Mistake'

9 minutes ago
 Hersh Says US, Norway Have Cooperated on Clandest ..

Hersh Says US, Norway Have Cooperated on Clandestine Operations Since Vietnam W ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.