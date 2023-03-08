UrduPoint.com

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (LCCI) Marks International Women Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 10:08 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here Wednesday marked International Women Day at its premises which was largely attended by the women entrepreneurs and people from different walks of life.

Wife of Chief Minister Punjab Warda Mohsin Naqi was the chief guest while LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Convener of Standing Committee for Women Empowerment Fariha Younis, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, Ali Murtaza, Erum Saeed, Zara Noor Abbas and Adeel Burki were prominent among the other participants.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said, "With the enthusiasm with which this day is celebrated in Pakistan and all countries around the world, we can achieve that position for our women which they deserve and also be successful in highlighting the problems they face which needs to be resolved on a priority basis." He congratulated Convener of the LCCI Standing Committee on Women Empowerment and Personal Development Fariha Younis organized the event on this important day.

The LCCI President said that in the history and in the present era, we find many Names of women in Pakistan who have played an exemplary role.

He said, "Our aim on this day is to present the eminent women who are known and recognized as high achievers across the country as role models so that our new generation can follow their footsteps and lead their family, country and the nation." He mentioned that Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry had been playing a special role in promoting women for a long time. The LCCI has been organizing such activities from time to time to encourage young women entrepreneurs and give them opportunities to exhibit their talents and energies in a better and better way.

He hoped that these efforts will be an important milestone in promoting the International Women's Day theme and Lahore Chamber will continue to play its exemplary role in providing all possible facilities to women.

Convener LCCI Standing on Women Empowerment and Personal Development Fariha Younas saidthat women are more than half of the population. She said that the women empowerment is a mustto achieve the goal of economic development.

