Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (LCCI) , ACCA To Set-up Tax Clinic
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2024 | 10:19 PM
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and ACCA Pakistan have agreed to set up a tax clinic at LCCI for the awareness of the business community
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and ACCA Pakistan have agreed to set up a tax clinic at LCCI for the awareness of the business community.
The weekly tax clinic at LCCI will provide necessary information to the business community and they will also be able to discuss taxation related issues with the senior experts.
This was decided during an awareness session on Audit Proceedings and Section 122(5), Notice for Re-Assessment to understand the compliance with taxation regulations, here on Tuesday.
The session, chaired by LCCI President Kashif Anwar, saw a notable participation from business stakeholders eager to grasp the nuances of taxation procedures. Chairman MNP & Taxation Committee at ACCA Pakistan Omer Zaheer Malik, delivered a comprehensive presentation, shedding light on crucial aspects of audits and assessments.
President LCCI Kashif Anwar underscored the significance of comprehending the taxation system to address prevalent apprehensions surrounding audit proceedings. He emphasized that the fear often stems from a lack of knowledge and the perceived complexity of the tax structure.
Kashif Anwar emphasized on the importance of documentation and said that because of the introduction of technology in all the departments, the departments are now integrated and it is hard to hide anything from the authorities.
He said that it is important that every business should be documented which also help them in audit and any other tax related matter. He said that such sessions will be held on regular basis.
During the presentation, Omer Zaheer Malik explained the details of audits and outlined its purpose which is to scrutinize an organization's finances and books to identify any potential misreporting of business activity. He provided detailed insights into the audit process, aiming to clarify misconceptions and enhance participants' understanding.
The session served as a platform for constructive dialogue, enabling attendees to engage with experts and clarify their queries regarding taxation practices. By fostering awareness and knowledge-sharing, the LCCI aims to empower businesses to navigate taxation procedures effectively, thereby promoting compliance and fostering a conducive business environment.
At the end, question and answer session was also held.
Recent Stories
Awareness session on opportunities for growing companies held
Ready to work with any government formed in Pakistan: US
AC crack down on professional begging in the capital
Austrian envoy lauds Pindigheb's educational standards
World Radio Day observed
Dolphin officer injured in gunfire incident in Islamabad
Sultan's to continue winning streak at home ground: Mir
WAPDA to divert River Swat at Mohmand Dam Project in April
ECC approves Rs.7.4 bln ‘Ramzan Relief Package’; tariff rationalization
Efforts underway for revival, financial stability of Radio Pakistan: DG PBC
Chairperson NCSW for increasing ARCC in South Punjab districts
Police arrested murder suspect, outlaws in crackdown
More Stories From Business
-
Awareness session on opportunities for growing companies held6 minutes ago
-
ECC approves Rs.7.4 bln ‘Ramzan Relief Package’; tariff rationalization32 minutes ago
-
SBP revokes three exchange companies’ licenses1 hour ago
-
ICCI to collaborate with IPO to create awareness among business community about IPRs1 hour ago
-
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation2 hours ago
-
Commitment, time management must be inculcated in youth for bright future: Dr Kanwal2 hours ago
-
Govt committed for bringing more improvements in agriculture sector: Kausar2 hours ago
-
Zindigi, Popcorn Studio join hands to transform co-working spaces across Pakistan3 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 161 points5 hours ago
-
European stock markets drop tracking data5 hours ago
-
First plenary meeting for cotton crop to be held on February 146 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar5 hours ago