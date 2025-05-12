Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) stages Grand Solidarity Rally in support of Pak Army

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI)organized a passionate rally to demonstrate unwavering solidarity with the Armed Forces of Pakistan, especially in light of the recent developments where the Pakistan Armed Forces delivered a historic and exemplary response to enemy aggression.

The rally was led by LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad along with Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry joining hands with thousands of patriotic traders from across the city.

The participants waved national flags, chanted powerful slogans such as "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Pak Fauj Zindabad", creating an electrifying atmosphere of unity and patriotism.

Addressing the participants, Mian Abuzar Shad paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their valor, precision and professionalism. He said, "The way our military has shattered the enemy’s arrogance and given a jaw-breaking response is nothing short of historic. It has restored national pride and boosted the morale of every Pakistani."

He further said that the business community not only values the sacrifices of the Armed Forces but also acknowledges their role in maintaining peace, stability, and national sovereignty. Today’s rally is a testament that the business community stands shoulder to shoulder with our brave soldiers, ready to support them in every possible way.

LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman said, "Our nation is proud of its Armed Forces, and today, every Pakistani feels more secure and confident. The entire business community supports our defenders of the motherland with full conviction. We are united like a rock."

LCCI Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry said, "Our Armed Forces have once again proven that Pakistan is not to be underestimated. Their timely and powerful response to Indian aggression has sent a clear message to the world. We salute their courage and professionalism."

Participants of the rally declared their resolve to protect and promote Pakistan’s national interest, economic independence, and territorial integrity. They said that peace and economic prosperity go hand in hand with a strong, respected and capable defense system.

The rally concluded with special prayers for the martyrs, for the continued success of Pakistan’s Armed Forces, and for the prosperity and stability of the country.

The Lahore Chamber’s initiative has once again expressed the unity of the nation and shown that the trader community remains a vital pillar of national strength and solidarity.