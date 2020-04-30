Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President demanded opening of industries under SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has demanded to open all trade and industries with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad had demanded government to open all trade and industries under SOPs.

They said that government had taken a good step by opening export-oriented industries but relief should also be given to other industries, small traders and shopkeepers.

"They should be allowed to open their businesses whether for limited timings", they added.

They said that these people were the backbone of the economy and playing a vital role in providing employment and revenue.

They said that allowing working for a limited time would be a great favour that would enable them to handle the challenges posed in the context of coronavirus.