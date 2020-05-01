UrduPoint.com
Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (LCCI) Welcomes Cut In POL Prices

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 04:08 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) welcomes cut in POL prices

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday welcomed the cut in petroleum products prices

In a statement LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that the government had taken a good decision and it would give a bigger relief to the industrialists, traders and masses.

They said that business community and the government were needed cooperation of each other to cope the challenges at this critical time due to coronavirus pandemic across the country. They said that cut in the POL prices would be definitely a big support to the business doing people.

Meanwhile, the LCCI office-bearers urged the government to allow all traders to do business under the SOPs.

