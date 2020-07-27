Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry opposes businesses closure, suggests safety steps

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 06:58 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Monday urged the government to implement safety measures instead of shutting down businesses before Eid-ul-Azha.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad made the demand while talking to a delegation of traders from different markets here at the Lahore Chamber.

The delegation informed the LCCI office-bearer that closure of businesses before Eid-ul-Azha would deal a big blow to the traders who were struggling hard to get back on their feet.

They said that the business community had already paid a heavy price for the COVID-19 pandemic during the prolonged lockdown. Despite the biggest financial losses, businesspeople cooperated with departments concerned to curb coronavirus. They said that now, with the grace of Almighty Allah, untiring efforts of the government, sacrifices of paramedical staff and unprecedented cooperation of the business community, situation of coronavirus was well under control.

therefore, there is no need for closure of businesses before Eid.

"Allowing 24 hours businesses till Eid-ul-Azha would be a wise decision as it would help people do shopping at suitable timings and no rush in the markets would be witnessed," they added.

The LCCI office-bearers said that business community was the backbone of the economy and was playing a great role in providing employment to people and revenue to the government.

The office-bearers said that businesspeople would ensure implementation of safety measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs), announced by the government to avoid spread of coronavirus.

They also appealed to masses to follow the SOPs as controlling the spread of COVID-19 was a responsibility of all segments of society.

