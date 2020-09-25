UrduPoint.com
Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Poll: PIAF-Founder Alliance Clean Sweeps First Phase

Fri 25th September 2020 | 10:08 PM

The PIAF-Founders Alliance on Friday made clean sweep by winning all the 7 seats of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Corporate Class for year 2020-21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The PIAF-Founders Alliance on Friday made clean sweep by winning all the 7 seats of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Corporate Class for year 2020-21.

According to LCCI spokesperson, total 948 votes were polled out of 3179, while 19 votes were rejected due to technical reasons.

PIAF-Founder Alliance got 701 panel votes while the other candidates secured only 21 panel votes.

Election Commission was consisting of Sohail Lashari, Shahid Hassan Sheikh and Haroon Shafiq Chaudhry.

Winning Candidates included Mian Tariq Rehman got 872 votes, Syed Mardan Ali Zaidi 841 votes, Chaudhry Tahir Manzoor 834 votes, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi 826 votes, Abdul Wadood Alvi 800 votes, Malik Riaz Iqbal 787 votes, Mubashar Naseer Butt 783 votes, while Tahir Malik got 155 votes and Muhammad Nawaz got 139 votes.

Shireen Arshad of PIAF-Founders Alliance elected on one seat reserved for women.

In the second phase, polling for Associate Class would be held on September 26. As much as 10,670 associate class members would cast their votes.

Muhammad Kashif Bashir, Nasir Hameed Khan, Mian Maqbool Siddiqi, M. Saleem Asghar Bhatti, Shahzad Butt, Muhammad Naeem Hanif, Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, Muhammad Ali Afzal, Muhammad Amjad Chaudhry, Mian Javed Ali, Ali Raza, Zain Elahi, Nabeel Mehmood, Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Muhammad Wasim Abbas, Sajid Aziz Meer, Muhammad Asim, Mian M Kamran Saif, Rana Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Mansha Bhatti, Muhammad Khalid are in the run for eight seats.

The final results would be announced on September 30 in scheduled Annual General Meeting.

