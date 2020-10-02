UrduPoint.com
Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Seeks Incentive Package For Trade, Industry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 06:55 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry seeks incentive package for trade, industry

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has demanded the government announce incentive package for coronavirus-hit businesses for the sake of an early economic revival

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has demanded the government announce incentive package for coronavirus-hit businesses for the sake of an early economic revival.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah-ur-Rehman expressed these views while talking to delegations of various associations, here on Friday.

The delegates sought LCCI help for business friendly government policies to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the LCCI understands that the government has already done a lot, but coronavirus affected industry still needs more facilitation for at least one more year.

The LCCI chief said that the challenges our economy and business community were facing were unmatched, "We have not seen situations like this, massive scale lockdowns around the globe, airplanes grounded, movement restrictions, industrial shutdown of this size in our life time before, this was new and we were working on finding ways to restart again and in the process we lost too much from which many of us were unable to recover," said Mian Tariq Misbah while talking about lockdowns.

