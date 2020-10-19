Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry stresses early compensation to Hafeez Center inferno affectees

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI Monday gave an SOS call to the government for early compensation to affectees of THE Hafeez Center tragedy.

Addressing a press conference here at LCCI, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah flanked by Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry and Executive Committee invited the attention of the government towards the plight of Hafeez Center fire victims.�� They said that the Hafeez Center tragedy had caused irreparable damage to the property, shops and businesses of thousands of people, adding that traders, shopkeepers and people associated with Hafeez Center should be compensated by the government.

They appreciated the services of the media and said that "we pay tribute to the media for the diligence with which they covered the incident throughout the day, adding "the performance of rescue, police, army, disaster management, district administration and allied agencies is also commendable".

Officials of LCCI said that they were deeply saddened by the tragedy at the Hafeez Center, adding that the business community already had many problems because of coronavirus and this tragic incident had caused an irreversible loss to the businesses.

They said "We welcome the move as the government has immediately constituted a 14-member committee which will submit its preliminary report in 24 hours and a full report in a week estimating the losses,".