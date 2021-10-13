UrduPoint.com

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Suggests Measures To Control Dengue

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 11:29 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry suggests measures to control dengue

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Wednesday suggested more effective and immediate measures to eradicate dengue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Wednesday suggested more effective and immediate measures to eradicate dengue.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq said, "Spreading awareness on dengue virus is a must".

They said that not only the government but all segments of society would have to play their role to eliminate this deadly disease. They said that Punjab government should take all necessary measures for protection from dengue outbreak, adding that people had to change their social habits for elimination of dengue.

The LCCI office-bearers said that effective participation of community in the ongoing campaign against dengue was essential, therefore awareness should be created for adopting preventive measures against dengue at local level.

They said that monitoring of ongoing campaign against dengue should be ensured and instructions should be issued to all concerned departments and institutions for protection from possible outbreak of dengue.

The LCCI office-bearers said that district administrations, all over the province including Lahore, should be put on alert and directed to ensure that the water should not accumulate in low lying areas and arrangements be made for its immediate drainage.

They said the Lahore Chamber was with the government and ready to play its due role in not only creating the much needed awareness about dengue virus but also make contributions for this social cause.

They said that re-eruption of this virus was being witnessed however its deadly effects should be reduced by adopting right strategy. All segments society must take precautionary measures and aggressively launch anti-dengue campaign, arguing that it was not the lone responsibility of government to do everything.

Every department, company and home would have to come forward for controlling the outbreak of dengue virus.

The LCCI office-bearers stated that the business community was fully committed to play its role and shun profiteering by providing preventive and curative medicines at affordable rates.

They said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry would extend every possible help to the government for elimination of deadly dengue virus.

