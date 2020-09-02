UrduPoint.com
Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry To Have Federal Insurance Ombudsman Desk

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:58 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry to have Federal Insurance Ombudsman desk

Federal Insurance Ombudsman Dr Muhammad Khawar Jameel said that signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) was a historic moment as now LCCI members would be able to get redressed of their disputes with insurance companies at LCCI under 'One Window Smart Services'.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ):Federal Insurance Ombudsman Dr Muhammad Khawar Jameel said that signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) was a historic moment as now LCCI members would be able to get redressed of their disputes with insurance companies at LCCI under 'One Window Smart Services'.

He stated during his visit to LCCI on Wednesday for signing a MoU with the LCCI Management. LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Federal Insurance Ombudsman Dr Muhammad Khawar Jameel inked the MoU.

Dr. Jameel said the main objective of the insurance ombudsman was to protect the rights of insurance policy holders and settlement of their claims conveniently and free of cost.

He said that Federal Ombudsman office always preferred and encouraged to resolve the dispute among the policy holders and insurance companies out of court settlement.

On the occasion, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said the Federal Insurance Ombudsman mainly performed the act of balancing between the insurance companies and their clients.

The LCCI President discussed various issues with the Ombudsman including unfair rejections of claims by the insurance companies.

He said that insurance companies did not provide the clients with necessary information regarding their insurance policy and terms due to which at the time of claim people face difficulty and a huge amount deduction from their claim.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh appreciated the cooperation of Ombudsman for establishing Federal Insurance Ombudsman Desk at LCCI.

He hoped that it would be a great addition in 'One Window Smart Services'.

He assured him full support from Lahore Chamber in connection with arranging awareness seminars on regular basis to apprise the general public.

Senior Vice President LCCI Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian ZahidJawaid Ahmed and Aysha Farooqui from Bahawalpur Chamber was alsopresent in the meeting.

