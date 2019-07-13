UrduPoint.com
Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Urges Govt To Talk To Traders, Accept Their Genuine Demands

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges govt to talk to traders, accept their genuine demands

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Saturday urged the government to invite the protesting traders for talks and accept their genuine demands

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Saturday urged the government to invite the protesting traders for talks and accept their genuine demands.

LCCI Acting President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Fahim-ur-Rehman Sehgal, in their media statement here, said the government should show motherly behaviour in paying heed to the business community's issues including condition of attaching copy of the CNICs of buyers, final tax regime and abolition of zero-rating facility for export-oriented sectors and all those factors affecting the trade activities in the country.

They said that the country could not afford any sort of chaos, anarchy and instability in the prevailing economic challenges, asserting that no country could achieve economic goals unless the government took the business community on board and consult all other stakeholders.

The government, they added, must implement the LCCI proposal of fixed taxation under A, B, C and D categories as being implemented in Islamabad.

The LCCI office-bearers mentioned that abolition of zero-rating facility had created numerous problems for the export sector; therefore, the government must review this decision.

Traders of a number of markets in the provincial capital observed strike, though many markets including Abid Market, some markets on Multan Road and markets and bazaars in major populated areas of the city remained opened on Saturday.

