UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry's Delegation To Visit Belarus

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 07:48 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry's delegation to visit Belarus

A delegation of LCCI comprised of exporters will visit Belarus soon to explore untapped potential for Pakistani exports in Belarus

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) A delegation of LCCI comprised of exporters will visit Belarus soon to explore untapped potential for Pakistani exports in Belarus.It was stated by the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh at a meeting with Honorary Consul of Republic of Belarus Walid Mushtaq at LCCI..Walid Mushtaq assured his full support for arranging meetings with their Belarusian counterparts.

He said that Belarus has an ideal geographical location. Belarus earns huge revenue from logistic cargo services. He said that Pakistan should diversify the its export destinations and come out of a few mainstream countries.

He said that rightful alignment can pave a better way to enhance bilateral relations of the two countries.LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that despite having cordial and healthy relations, the trade volume between Pakistan and Belarus is merely around 45 million dollars.

The trade balance is heavily skewed in favor of Belarus as our imports from Belarus are around 43.

2 million Dollars while our exports to Belarus are just 1.37 million dollars. Pakistan is mainly importing tractors, tractor parts, potash fertilizers, tyres, synthetic yarn and synthetic fibres from Belarus.He said that there is tremendous potential for Pakistan to enhance its exports of Value Added Textiles, Pharmaceutical products, Surgical Instruments, sports goods and Leather products to Belarus.

There is also a tremendous scope to enhance collaboration in the fields of agriculture and energy.He urged the Honorary Consul of Belarus to play role identifying additional products which have the potential to be exported to Belarus from Pakistan.

He said that since the two countries have very limited knowledge about each other's economies, LCCI believes that exchange of Trade Delegations and single country exhibitions can play a vital role in enhancing the trade volume between two countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Exchange Exports Agriculture Visit Belarus Textile From Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Million

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Algerian Ambassador

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week signals new decade o ..

36 minutes ago

TDAP organizes NETP seminar at Rawalpindi Chamber ..

3 minutes ago

Over 100 Afghan militants surrender within 2 days ..

3 minutes ago

Differences revealed in PML(N) parliamentary party ..

3 minutes ago

Mansehra Police recovers liquor

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.