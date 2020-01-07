A delegation of LCCI comprised of exporters will visit Belarus soon to explore untapped potential for Pakistani exports in Belarus

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) A delegation of LCCI comprised of exporters will visit Belarus soon to explore untapped potential for Pakistani exports in Belarus.It was stated by the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh at a meeting with Honorary Consul of Republic of Belarus Walid Mushtaq at LCCI..Walid Mushtaq assured his full support for arranging meetings with their Belarusian counterparts.

He said that Belarus has an ideal geographical location. Belarus earns huge revenue from logistic cargo services. He said that Pakistan should diversify the its export destinations and come out of a few mainstream countries.

He said that rightful alignment can pave a better way to enhance bilateral relations of the two countries.LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that despite having cordial and healthy relations, the trade volume between Pakistan and Belarus is merely around 45 million dollars.

The trade balance is heavily skewed in favor of Belarus as our imports from Belarus are around 43.

2 million Dollars while our exports to Belarus are just 1.37 million dollars. Pakistan is mainly importing tractors, tractor parts, potash fertilizers, tyres, synthetic yarn and synthetic fibres from Belarus.He said that there is tremendous potential for Pakistan to enhance its exports of Value Added Textiles, Pharmaceutical products, Surgical Instruments, sports goods and Leather products to Belarus.

There is also a tremendous scope to enhance collaboration in the fields of agriculture and energy.He urged the Honorary Consul of Belarus to play role identifying additional products which have the potential to be exported to Belarus from Pakistan.

He said that since the two countries have very limited knowledge about each other's economies, LCCI believes that exchange of Trade Delegations and single country exhibitions can play a vital role in enhancing the trade volume between two countries.