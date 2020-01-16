Lahore Chamber of Commerce ,Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry to work together for enhancing trade activities

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 10:14 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce (LCCI) & Industry and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) have joined hands and would work collectively to flourish trade and economic activities in the country.

The decision was made during the visit of FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Thursday.

Current economic scenario and challenges being faced by the trade and industry were discussed.

FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar said that the public-private partnership was the premium solution of the challenges being faced by the business community and was also a good recipe for economic revival of the country.

Mian Anjum Nisar said that improving exports' performance remained the most relevant long-term structural challenge to alleviate the balance-of-payments constraint to sustained economic growth.

He said that the current export portfolio was due to a lack of diversification, as few products were being exported by some exporters to limited markets.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh emphasized the need for economic diplomacy to cement Pakistan's trade and economic ties with the outer world.

He said that economic diplomacy should be a high priority for the government.

He said an agenda of economic diplomacy should be very comprehensive and included, amongst other issues pertaining to foreign trade and import-export relations, promoting of national economic interests in other country, informing and updating potential foreign investors on investment opportunities, negotiating economic and trade agreements on economic and trade cooperation.

He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry was also spending a considerable amount of energy on the collection of necessary business-related data that would help bring convert certain unorganized sectors into organised ones.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said the LCCI had established help desks of PESSI, Traffic Police, NADRA, Excise & Taxation, SMEDA, FBR, LESCO, IPO, Exports Facilitation and Complaint Cell at the LCCI to provide matchless services to the business community.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad also spoke on the occasion.

More Stories From Business

