Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry asks for reduction in frequency of taxes,

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has underscored the need for ease in taxation system, reduction in frequency of taxes and a business friendly mechanism for payments.In a statement, the LCCI President Almas Hyder, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said that these measures are much needed to relieve the pressures from the business community.

They said that Pakistan's international ranking in paying taxes is 173rd. Pakistani businessmen pay 47 taxes in a year as compared to Hong Kong 3, UAE 4, Ireland 9, Malaysia 8, India 13 and Sri Lanka 36 and these are those countries Pakistan has to compete with.They said that one company, operating on four provinces in Pakistan, makes 5 payments of corporate Income Tax in a year, 12 payments of Employer paid-Pension Contributions, 12 payments of Social Security contribution, 1 payment of education cess, one payment of property tax, 1 payment of professional tax, one payment of vehicle tax, one payment of stamp duty, one payment of fuel tax and 12 payments of goods and sales tax.LCCI office-bearers said that taxes are a must to run the affairs of the government but these should be imposed according to the ground realities.

They demanded that monthly frequency of tax payments related to Employs Old Age Benefit Intuition (EOBI) and Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) and provincial sales tax must be reduced to once a year.They said that professional and property tax should be clubbed together.

Likewise, Federal and provincial sales tax should also be clubbed together.They said that all tax payments should be accepted through credit card, debit card, direct debit or using internet/mobile banking.The business leasders suggested that refunds ranging from 10 million to 50 million rupees should be instantly released while all the backlog of refunds should be cleared within two months upon the filing of returns.They said that electronic filing and online payment should be made mandatory for all departments.

Risk-management system should be improved to reduce the number of physical audits.They said that implementation of these measures by the government will not only reduce the burden on existing taxpayers but will also encourage new taxpayers to come into the tax net besides improving Pakistan's international ranking in paying taxes.