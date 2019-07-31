UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Asks For Reduction In Frequency Of Taxes,

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 06:49 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry asks for reduction in frequency of taxes,

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has underscored the need for ease in taxation system, reduction in frequency of taxes and a business friendly mechanism for payments

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has underscored the need for ease in taxation system, reduction in frequency of taxes and a business friendly mechanism for payments.In a statement, the LCCI President Almas Hyder, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said that these measures are much needed to relieve the pressures from the business community.

They said that Pakistan's international ranking in paying taxes is 173rd. Pakistani businessmen pay 47 taxes in a year as compared to Hong Kong 3, UAE 4, Ireland 9, Malaysia 8, India 13 and Sri Lanka 36 and these are those countries Pakistan has to compete with.They said that one company, operating on four provinces in Pakistan, makes 5 payments of corporate Income Tax in a year, 12 payments of Employer paid-Pension Contributions, 12 payments of Social Security contribution, 1 payment of education cess, one payment of property tax, 1 payment of professional tax, one payment of vehicle tax, one payment of stamp duty, one payment of fuel tax and 12 payments of goods and sales tax.LCCI office-bearers said that taxes are a must to run the affairs of the government but these should be imposed according to the ground realities.

They demanded that monthly frequency of tax payments related to Employs Old Age Benefit Intuition (EOBI) and Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) and provincial sales tax must be reduced to once a year.They said that professional and property tax should be clubbed together.

Likewise, Federal and provincial sales tax should also be clubbed together.They said that all tax payments should be accepted through credit card, debit card, direct debit or using internet/mobile banking.The business leasders suggested that refunds ranging from 10 million to 50 million rupees should be instantly released while all the backlog of refunds should be cleared within two months upon the filing of returns.They said that electronic filing and online payment should be made mandatory for all departments.

Risk-management system should be improved to reduce the number of physical audits.They said that implementation of these measures by the government will not only reduce the burden on existing taxpayers but will also encourage new taxpayers to come into the tax net besides improving Pakistan's international ranking in paying taxes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Business Education Punjab Sri Lanka UAE Company Vehicle Hong Kong Nasir Ireland Malaysia All From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Million

Recent Stories

Archer misses out as England name Ashes first Test ..

1 minute ago

OIC Signs Agreement for its Mission’s Seat in Mo ..

34 minutes ago

Pakistan wants enduring partnership with China : B ..

1 minute ago

UAE’s warehouse and logistics market to grow at ..

39 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits disable person house fo ..

1 minute ago

Three-day Uchao Festival to begin from Aug 20 in K ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.