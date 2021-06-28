Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry condoles death of Mian Tariq Shafi

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former LCCI vice president Mian Muhammad Tariq Shafi

In a condolence message here, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that entire business community was grieved at the death of the former LCCI vice president.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace and give the family courage to bear the loss with fortitude.