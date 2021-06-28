UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Condoles Death Of Mian Tariq Shafi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:04 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry condoles death of Mian Tariq Shafi

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former LCCI vice president Mian Muhammad Tariq Shafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former LCCI vice president Mian Muhammad Tariq Shafi.

In a condolence message here, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that entire business community was grieved at the death of the former LCCI vice president.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace and give the family courage to bear the loss with fortitude.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Nasir Family Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

Tow dies, 10 hospitalized due to measles in Khairp ..

1 minute ago

NATO Boss Attends Anti-IS Coalition Meeting in Rom ..

1 minute ago

Pope Francis Receives Delegation of Constantinople ..

1 minute ago

Russian Defense Ministry Shares Footage of UK Figh ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Information Commission disposed of 700 ca ..

4 minutes ago

Hot weather to continue in most parts

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.