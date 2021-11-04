Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry demands uninterrupted gas supply to industry

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Thursday urged the government to take immediate measures and ensure uninterrupted gas supply to the industry during the winter season

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Thursday urged the government to take immediate measures and ensure uninterrupted gas supply to the industry during the winter season.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq told the media here that most of the industrial units use gas as a major source of energy for their production.

They said that unavailability of gas or low pressure during the winter season would result in low production, unemployment of daily wagers and delay in export consignments.

They said that the country was continuously facing gas shortage for the industry for long in winter and the situation could become severe if immediate measures were not taken.