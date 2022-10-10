UrduPoint.com

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Demands Industry Status For Packaging Sector

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry demands industry status for packaging sector

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Monday demanded the government grant industry status to packaging and corrugated sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Monday demanded the government grant industry status to packaging and corrugated sector.

The business community should also be taken on board in trade and industry related policy-making and be given due representation in the government bodies.

These demands were made by LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt while talking to delegations of All Pakistan Corrugated Cartons Manufacturers Association (APCCMA), led by Khwaja Imtiaz, Shahalam Market delegation, led by Talha Tayyab Butt, Anarkarli Market led by Muhammad Arshad Khan, Camera Market led by Aurangzaib Aslam and Waseem Hassan from Ehsas for Life Foundation.

The APCCMA delegation members said that the government should patronise the corrugated sector, which was facing severe problems including shortage of raw material, hike in paper and utility prices. They said that corrugated sector was providing employment to more than 1.5 million people besides being an important source of revenue for the government. They said that if the issues of the sector were not resolved, the jobs of millions would be at stake.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the Lahore chamber would play its role to get industry status for packaging/ corrugated sector. They said that the government should resolve all the issues of packaging sector as high utility price and repeated increases in paper prices were posing serious challenges for businessmen attached with this sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shortage Business Price Chamber Market All From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

7 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

1 hour ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

2 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.