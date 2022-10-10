Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry demands industry status for packaging sector

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Monday demanded the government grant industry status to packaging and corrugated sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Monday demanded the government grant industry status to packaging and corrugated sector.

The business community should also be taken on board in trade and industry related policy-making and be given due representation in the government bodies.

These demands were made by LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt while talking to delegations of All Pakistan Corrugated Cartons Manufacturers Association (APCCMA), led by Khwaja Imtiaz, Shahalam Market delegation, led by Talha Tayyab Butt, Anarkarli Market led by Muhammad Arshad Khan, Camera Market led by Aurangzaib Aslam and Waseem Hassan from Ehsas for Life Foundation.

The APCCMA delegation members said that the government should patronise the corrugated sector, which was facing severe problems including shortage of raw material, hike in paper and utility prices. They said that corrugated sector was providing employment to more than 1.5 million people besides being an important source of revenue for the government. They said that if the issues of the sector were not resolved, the jobs of millions would be at stake.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the Lahore chamber would play its role to get industry status for packaging/ corrugated sector. They said that the government should resolve all the issues of packaging sector as high utility price and repeated increases in paper prices were posing serious challenges for businessmen attached with this sector.