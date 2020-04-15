Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for further cut in fuel, power prices

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday urged the government to bring down energy prices as industries deserve benefit of major decline in oil prices at international market

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday urged the government to bring down energy prices as industries deserve benefit of major decline in oil prices at international market.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said in a media statement that oil was an important raw material for industrial sector while country was also producing a major chunk of electricity from oil.

Keeping in view the decline of oil prices in the international market, the government should bring down the energy prices in the country.

It would be a great relief to the industries and traders suffering heavily in the prevailing situation due to coronavirus and lockdown throughout the country, they observed.

LCCI office-bearers said that high cost of doing business was one of the major issues being faced by the industrial sector and industries needed support of the government to bring down their input cost to ensure prominent presence in the international market. Definitely, it would bring much-needed precious foreign exchange to the country and reduce financial pressure.

They said that it was not the industrial sector alone but the agriculture sector would also flourish if government reduced the energy prices.

They said that Pakistan's agriculture sector was engine of growth and a further cut in petroleum prices would decrease the input cost of agriculture production as high speed diesel was being used in tractors, tube-wells, harvesters, thrashers and other agriculture machinery.

They were of the view that the time-line for reducing the energy prices was best as all sectors were suffering heavily due to lockdown and closure of businesses.

Major cut in energy prices would help them back on their feet.

They were of the view that Pakistan needed to develop renewable energy resources as it would be prevailing in future. The government should encourage local and foreign investors to invest in this particular area and not only serve the country but also gain benefits at vast scale.

They said the country had vast scope for renewable energy and its promotion would definitely reduce oil import bill of the country besides reducing the cost of doing business and living cost of the common man. They said that solar panelsand small wind turbines could easily be installed in residential colonies for powergeneration.