UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry For Further Cut In Fuel, Power Prices

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 06:57 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for further cut in fuel, power prices

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday urged the government to bring down energy prices as industries deserve benefit of major decline in oil prices at international market

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday urged the government to bring down energy prices as industries deserve benefit of major decline in oil prices at international market.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said in a media statement that oil was an important raw material for industrial sector while country was also producing a major chunk of electricity from oil.

Keeping in view the decline of oil prices in the international market, the government should bring down the energy prices in the country.

It would be a great relief to the industries and traders suffering heavily in the prevailing situation due to coronavirus and lockdown throughout the country, they observed.

LCCI office-bearers said that high cost of doing business was one of the major issues being faced by the industrial sector and industries needed support of the government to bring down their input cost to ensure prominent presence in the international market. Definitely, it would bring much-needed precious foreign exchange to the country and reduce financial pressure.

They said that it was not the industrial sector alone but the agriculture sector would also flourish if government reduced the energy prices.

They said that Pakistan's agriculture sector was engine of growth and a further cut in petroleum prices would decrease the input cost of agriculture production as high speed diesel was being used in tractors, tube-wells, harvesters, thrashers and other agriculture machinery.

They were of the view that the time-line for reducing the energy prices was best as all sectors were suffering heavily due to lockdown and closure of businesses.

Major cut in energy prices would help them back on their feet.

They were of the view that Pakistan needed to develop renewable energy resources as it would be prevailing in future. The government should encourage local and foreign investors to invest in this particular area and not only serve the country but also gain benefits at vast scale.

They said the country had vast scope for renewable energy and its promotion would definitely reduce oil import bill of the country besides reducing the cost of doing business and living cost of the common man. They said that solar panelsand small wind turbines could easily be installed in residential colonies for powergeneration.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Exchange Import Business Agriculture Oil Man Market Media All From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brigadier Mohammad Ahmed assumes charge as new Mil ..

58 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Resolution dissolving Sharjah ..

1 hour ago

Belgium announces 283 COVID-19 related deaths

1 hour ago

Shahid Khan Afridi’s photo with the youngest dau ..

1 hour ago

Accountability Court adjourns reference against Da ..

4 minutes ago

Russia slams 'selfish' US move to halt WHO funding ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.