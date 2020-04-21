Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for maximum oil purchases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday suggested the government to take full advantage of the lowest oil prices in the international market and make maximum purchases according to its storage capacity.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said in a media statement here that oil prices in the international market have fallen while prices in US market have gone negative so it is a good opportunity for the country. He said that government should think about it and make purchases according to the storage capacity and also pass this benefit on to the trade, industry and the masses.

The LCCI President said the government was taking praiseworthy measures to deal with coronavirus while measures like cut in markup rate would also support the industrial sector but still a lot has to be done.

He said the reduction in POL prices would certainly bring down the cost of doing business and Pakistani products would get their due share in the international market.

Pakistan's agriculture sector is engine of growth, and decrease in petroleum prices would bring down the input cost of agriculture production as high speed diesel is being used in tractors, tube-wells, harvesters, thrashers and other agriculture machinery.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that the government would also be able to reduce the costof power generation. He hoped that the government would give proper considerationto LCCI suggestion.