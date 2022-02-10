UrduPoint.com

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry For Restoration Of Tax Exemptions

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for restoration of tax exemptions

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Thursday urged the government to restore tax exemptions on solar panels, hybrid seeds, agri and industrial machinery etc. in the larger interest of the economy

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq told media here that imposition of 17 percent tax on solar energy equipment would hit the businesses hard, citing that solar and wind power plants are the only alternative solution against the rising prices of electricity, gas and petrol and the increasing environmental pollution in the country.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the fossil fuel based power plants require costly imported furnace oil while the installation of solar system is required one-time investment which provides continuous benefits for more than 25 years without additional expenses.

They said that the imposition of 17 percent tax on the solar energy equipment will fragile the efforts for the promotion of alternative energy sources in the country.

They said that the imposition of 17 percent Sales Tax on imported plant and machinery will make it difficult for industrial sector, particularly SMEs to undertake technological up-gradation and hence the export competitiveness of the industrial sector would be adversely affected.

They said that industry is heavily dependent on imports of quality raw materials as they are not available locally. They said that the imposition of Sales Tax on the raw materials of pharmaceutical industry would hinder the growth of pharmaceutical sector.

The LCCI office-bearers also demanded restoration of sales tax exemption on the import of seeds that will be a great relief for farmers.

They urged the government to look into the situation and restore the tax exemptions in the larger interest of the business community and the economy.

