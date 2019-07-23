UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry For Unifying Labour Taxes In Punjab

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:32 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for unifying labour taxes in Punjab

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday asked the government to harmonize/unify Labour Taxes in Punjab to facilitate the business community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday asked the government to harmonize/unify Labour Taxes in Punjab to facilitate the business community.

Talking to a delegation of businessmen here, LCCI President Almas Hyder said that number of taxes pertaining to industries and businesses in Punjab could be reduced considerably by clubbing Employees Old Age Benefit Institution (EOBI), Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI), Workers' Profit Participation Fund (WPPF) and Workers' Welfare Fund (WWF).

LCCI President also suggested that responsibility for collection of these taxes should be given to Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA), citing that once this major initiative was materialized, it would help separate tax collection from service provision so that the department like PESSI, EOBI etc stop sending inspectors for tax collection and focus only on service delivery.

Almas Hyder said that frequency of tax payments of labor taxes (EOBI, PESSI, WPPF, WWF) should be reduced to once a year. While giving a breakup of frequency of tax payment, he said that businessmen would have to pay 12 times Employer paid - Pension contribution, 12 times Social security contributions, and one time each to WWF and WPPF.

He said that clubbing of these taxes would reduce the frequency of tax payments to just one that would be equally beneficial for the businessmen and the government.

He added that implementation of these measures by the government would not only reduce the burden on existing taxpayers but also encourage new taxpayers to come into the tax net, besides improving Pakistan's international ranking in paying taxes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Punjab From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Labour

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chinese VP

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends signing of agreements, M ..

1 hour ago

Portuguese firefighters bring forest blazes under ..

2 minutes ago

US may have downed two Iranian drones last week: C ..

2 minutes ago

Govt. would facilitate opposition for July 25 stri ..

2 minutes ago

Porterfield says Lord's Test a 'pinnacle' for Irel ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.