Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for urgent aerial spray to eliminate locust

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to arrange immediate aerial spray to control locust attack and support the farmers in this regard, as worst attacks in decades have devastated agriculture sector in various parts of the country.

LCCI sources said here on Friday that LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that locust swamps had destroyed wheat, cotton, vegetables and other crops at large scale in different parts of the country that should be a matter of great concern for all.

The LCCI office-bearers said that crops, particularly cotton had already been badly affected by rains and now locusts attack was adding fire to the fuel.

They said that farmers were too much worried and compelled to see their crops being destroyed in front of their eyes with tears.

They said the catastrophe had targeted some of the poorest rural parts of the country where poverty was already at its peak and farmers were heavily in debt.

"Millions of locusts were present in Pakistan and a failure to control meant they would grow and would become more devastating", the LCCI office-bearers added.

They said that being an agrarian country, Pakistan could not afford to lose its agriculture base. If it happens, the country would be facing a severe threat of food security and unavailability of raw materials for the industry that would make the national economy vulnerable.

They also demanded compensation for the affected farmers so that theycould pay back their loans and could earn bread and butter for their families.