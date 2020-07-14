Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry gets facilities for members from E&T Department

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) gets various facilities from Excise & Taxation Department for its member that can be availed through E&T facilitation center at the LCCI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) gets various facilities from Excise & Taxation Department for its member that can be availed through E&T facilitation center at the LCCI.

During a meeting here at LCCI on Tuesday, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Secretary Excise & Taxation Wajihullah Kundi also agreed to maximize the mutual cooperation in the larger interest of the LCCI members.

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, DG Excise & Taxation Masood-ul-Haq, LCCI Executive Committee Members Fiaz Haider and Haris Attiq were also present.

Now, LCCI members can make their payments through E-payment system at a dedicated counter of Excise and Taxation Department at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. By availing this opportunity, LCCI members would be able to get 15 per cent rebate on property tax and 25 per cent concession on vehicle token tax.

Secretary Excise & Taxation Wajihullah Kundi said that the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department was providing services for collection of various taxes and duties efficiently and effectively and suggesting ways and means for additional resource mobilization in the Province. Apart from building up of taxpayer's confidence, creation of taxpaying culture and providing facilities to the general public in payment of taxes were the top most priorities of the department.

"Facilitation to the taxpayers is the mission of department", the Secretary E&T said and added that various relief measures are being taken for the people in the wake of COVID-19. On the occasion, he gave a detailed presentation.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that facilitation through E-payment system at the dedicated counter of the Excise & Taxation Department is a great relief to the LCCI members. While hailing the cooperation extended by the Excise & Taxation Department to the LCCI members, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that economic stability of the country could be guaranteed through public-private partnership.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that the option of getting a lifetime token should be introduced for vehicles upto 1300 CC cars. Moreover, in order to expedite the process of sale/purchase of motor vehicles, the authorized dealers should be given the biometric facility.

He said that Motor Vehicle Taxes were considerably higher in Punjab as compared to other parts of the country. As a result, many residents of Punjabare getting their vehicles registered from Islamabad, resulting in a sizableloss of revenue for provincial government.