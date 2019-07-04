UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Greets Prime Minister On Success Of Assets Declaration Scheme

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 11:00 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry greets Prime Minister on success of assets declaration scheme

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team on historic success of Assets Declaration Scheme 2019

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th July, 2019) Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team on historic success of Assets Declaration Scheme 2019.In a statement, the LCCI President Almas Hyder said that it was an unprecedented scheme that has provided business community an opportunity to give legal status to their undeclared assets.He said that due to the accumulation of black money in the economy over time owing to various genuine reasons, the civil society and business community in particular needed a scheme which they could utilize to declare their undisclosed assets."The most appreciable fact about this Asset Declaration Scheme is that it would promote documented economy and not merely for the purpose of revenue generation.

The comprehensive awareness drive that was launched by Government on print and electronic media throughout the duration of this scheme is also laudable", the LCCI President added.Almas Hyder said that awareness and dissemination of information should be the targeted key areas if the government plans such measures in future.

He said that success of this scheme would increase the government's revenue base and alleviate fiscal pressure from its low revenue generation capacity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Civil Society Money 2019 Media From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

Frist Saudi female envoy to Washington meets senio ..

1 hour ago

HR ministry identifies priority areas to create aw ..

1 minute ago

No victimization being made with anybody for polit ..

1 minute ago

Masood Khan urges students to reach out to global ..

2 hours ago

KP finance bill 2019 published

1 minute ago

Pakistan Baitul-Mal striving to provide solace to ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.