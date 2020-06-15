(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Monday expressed deep grief over the demise of Director General Transit Trade Zahid Khokhar and termed it a national loss

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Monday expressed deep grief over the demise of Director General Transit Trade Zahid Khokhar and termed it a national loss.

In a condolence message to the bereaved family, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad and Executive Committee Members said thE entire business community was in a state of�shock on the demise of Zahid Khokhar caused by COVID-19.

They said that Zahid Khokhar was a great friend of the LCCI, asserting that for the cause of trade, industry and economy, Zahid Khokhar rendered matchless services during their postings as DG Transit Trade, Member Customs, DG Intelligence & Investigation-FBR Islamabad, Chief Collector of Customs (Enforcement) Karachi, Collector, Customs Wing, Model Customs Collectorate of Appraisement Lahore, Collector, Model Customs Collectorate Faisalabad, Director, Directorate of Customs Post Clearance Audit Lahore, Director, Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation (Inland Revenue) Lahore, Collector, Model Customs Collectorate Quetta and Collector Model Customs Collectorate, Sambrial Sialkot.

The demise of Director General Transit Trade Zahid Khokhar was not only a huge tragedy but also a loss to national economy as he was doing his best for the well being of the country's economy, they added. The LCCI office-bearers prayed to Allah, The Almighty, to rest the departed souls in peaceand let the bereaved family bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.