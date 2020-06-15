UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Grieves Over Zahid Khokhar's Demise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:39 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry grieves over Zahid Khokhar's demise

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Monday expressed deep grief over the demise of Director General Transit Trade Zahid Khokhar and termed it a national loss

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Monday expressed deep grief over the demise of Director General Transit Trade Zahid Khokhar and termed it a national loss.

In a condolence message to the bereaved family, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad and Executive Committee Members said thE entire business community was in a state of�shock on the demise of Zahid Khokhar caused by COVID-19.

They said that Zahid Khokhar was a great friend of the LCCI, asserting that for the cause of trade, industry and economy, Zahid Khokhar rendered matchless services during their postings as DG Transit Trade, Member Customs, DG Intelligence & Investigation-FBR Islamabad, Chief Collector of Customs (Enforcement) Karachi, Collector, Customs Wing, Model Customs Collectorate of Appraisement Lahore, Collector, Model Customs Collectorate Faisalabad, Director, Directorate of Customs Post Clearance Audit Lahore, Director, Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation (Inland Revenue) Lahore, Collector, Model Customs Collectorate Quetta and Collector Model Customs Collectorate, Sambrial Sialkot.

The demise of Director General Transit Trade Zahid Khokhar was not only a huge tragedy but also a loss to national economy as he was doing his best for the well being of the country's economy, they added. The LCCI office-bearers prayed to Allah, The Almighty, to rest the departed souls in peaceand let the bereaved family bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Quetta Business Sialkot Sambrial Post Family Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Best

Recent Stories

Lockdown tightened for protection of human lives: ..

19 minutes ago

FNC Committee discusses federal draft law on regul ..

25 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi issues Emiri Decree to establish ..

40 minutes ago

Dubai’s economy continues exceptional performanc ..

52 minutes ago

IAEA Hopes to Succeed in Persuading Iran to Grant ..

37 seconds ago

US Fighter Jet Crashes Into Sea Off UK Coast - Sta ..

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.