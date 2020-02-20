Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry hails govt, law enforcement agencies for keeping markets open during PSL

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Thursday highly appreciated the Punjab government and law enforcement agencies for accepting LCCI demand to keep markets open during PSL.

In a statement, the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that It was a great moment for the business community as international cricket and trade & economic activities had now been associated with each other and would continue parallel.

They said that this decision was not only a bigger favor to the business community but also to the local and foreigner cricket fans who loved to do shopping at Liberty and other adjacent markets whenever they came to enjoy the match at Gaddafi Stadium.

The LCCI office-bearers said that new planning by the government and the law enforcement agencies would avoid a massive loss of billions of rupees daily to the trade and economic activities.

They said that revival of international cricket in Pakistan was a healthy sign and would highlight the soft image of the country.

The LCCI office-bearers said the business community would cooperate with the government to ensure all necessary security measures during these matches.