UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Hails Govt, Law Enforcement Agencies For Keeping Markets Open During PSL

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 11:15 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry hails govt, law enforcement agencies for keeping markets open during PSL

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Thursday highly appreciated the Punjab government and law enforcement agencies for accepting LCCI demand to keep markets open during PSL

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Thursday highly appreciated the Punjab government and law enforcement agencies for accepting LCCI demand to keep markets open during PSL.

In a statement, the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that It was a great moment for the business community as international cricket and trade & economic activities had now been associated with each other and would continue parallel.

They said that this decision was not only a bigger favor to the business community but also to the local and foreigner cricket fans who loved to do shopping at Liberty and other adjacent markets whenever they came to enjoy the match at Gaddafi Stadium.

The LCCI office-bearers said that new planning by the government and the law enforcement agencies would avoid a massive loss of billions of rupees daily to the trade and economic activities.

They said that revival of international cricket in Pakistan was a healthy sign and would highlight the soft image of the country.

The LCCI office-bearers said the business community would cooperate with the government to ensure all necessary security measures during these matches.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Business Government Of Punjab Pakistan Super League Market All Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

33 minutes ago

WHO Country Representative administers anti-polio ..

3 minutes ago

DRAP conducts country-wide action against coronavi ..

3 minutes ago

AJK congregations marking 47th anniversary of Lond ..

3 minutes ago

NTDC grants cash reward for its players on perform ..

4 minutes ago

Xi Jinping hails solid friendship with Pakistan am ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.