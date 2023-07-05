Open Menu

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Invites Political Parties To Discuss Charter Of Economy

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) invites political parties to discuss charter of economy

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has taken a proactive step in addressing Pakistan's economic challenges by sending invitations to the heads of all political parties. The invitation, sent in the form of a letter, requesting their presence at the LCCI to participate in a comprehensive discussion on the crucial topic of the Charter of Economy (CoE), according to LCCI spokesman here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has taken a proactive step in addressing Pakistan's economic challenges by sending invitations to the heads of all political parties. The invitation, sent in the form of a letter, requesting their presence at the LCCI to participate in a comprehensive discussion on the crucial topic of the Charter of Economy (CoE), according to LCCI spokesman here on Wednesday.

In the letter, the LCCI President Kashif Anwar highlighted the daunting economic challenges facing the nation and underscored the need for consistency in economic policies.

LCCI firmly believes that a unified approach is imperative for dealing with these challenges and transitioning towards sustainable economic growth, said Kashif Anwar, adding that in order to address these concerns, LCCI has formulated a draft of the Charter of Economy, which serves as a guiding framework for economic governance. The aim of this charter is to establish a minimum agenda that all political parties can include in their respective manifestos. By doing so, it ensures a level of consistency and continuity in economic policies, regardless of which party forms the government, he added.

President LCCI said the Charter of Economy is designed to create a working consensus among political parties on key economic issues. It provides a set of guidelines for policy formation and implementation, addressing areas such as fiscal management, investment promotion, job creation, trade and commerce, and social welfare.

By establishing a shared understanding and commitment to these principles, it aims to foster stability and predictability in economic decision-making, which is crucial for attracting domestic and foreign investment, he added.

He said that the objective of this invitation is to provide an opportunity for political leaders to share their views on the Charter of Economy and contribute to its development. The LCCI values their input and insights, as it believes that a collaborative approach is essential in shaping effective economic policies.

The invitation, he said, demonstrates LCCI's commitment to fostering dialogue and inclusiveness in economic decision-making. By actively seeking the involvement of political parties, the LCCI aims to create a platform for constructive discussions on economic issues. This collaborative effort will enable a diverse range of perspectives to be considered, leading to a more comprehensive and well-rounded approach to economic governance, he added.

As Pakistan grapples with economic challenges, the initiative taken by LCCI highlights the importance of collaboration and consensus-building between the private sector and political leaders, said Kashif Anwar, adding this dialogue sets the stage for productive discussions that can pave the way for a sustainable and prosperous economic future for the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Job Commerce All Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Share

Recent Stories

Agriculture Production, Climate Dashboard launched ..

Agriculture Production, Climate Dashboard launched at consultation on climate se ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Denies UK Official's Clai ..

Russian Defense Ministry Denies UK Official's Claim About Losing Combat Effectiv ..

2 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler orders promotion of 171 local police cad ..

RAK Ruler orders promotion of 171 local police cadres

10 minutes ago
 NHMP recover stolen vehicle, two suspects arrested ..

NHMP recover stolen vehicle, two suspects arrested

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye to review entire gamut of bilate ..

Pakistan, Turkiye to review entire gamut of bilateral relations

10 minutes ago
 Kriti Sanon, Kajol all set to collaborate in myste ..

Kriti Sanon, Kajol all set to collaborate in mystery thriller ‘Do Patti’

15 minutes ago
Asif Ali Zardari arrives in Naudero ( Larkana)

Asif Ali Zardari arrives in Naudero ( Larkana)

8 minutes ago
 IGP orders to raise number of driving licensing ce ..

IGP orders to raise number of driving licensing centers in all districts

8 minutes ago
 Bolivian President Invites Russia, Other Countries ..

Bolivian President Invites Russia, Other Countries to Invest in His Country

8 minutes ago
 Alizeh Shah captivates fans on social media with h ..

Alizeh Shah captivates fans on social media with her stunning look

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to continue broadening their bilat ..

Pakistan, Qatar to continue broadening their bilateral ties: Prime Minister Muha ..

11 minutes ago
 Szijjarto Thanks Russia for Saving Hungarian Lives ..

Szijjarto Thanks Russia for Saving Hungarian Lives With Sputnik V Vaccine

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business