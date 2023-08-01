Open Menu

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) For Reverting Recent Hike In Petroleum Prices

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) for reverting recent hike in petroleum prices

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to revert the recent hike in petroleum prices, as the raise would impact the cost of doing business

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to revert the recent hike in petroleum prices, as the raise would impact the cost of doing business.

In a joint media statement issued here, LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt highlighted that surge in petroleum prices would affect transportation and energy costs, ultimately over burdening the end consumers.

The LCCI urged the government to prioritize the promotion of alternative energy sectors, particularly by incentivizing the solar sector. Emphasizing the need to shift towards electric vehicles and reduce reliance on imported fuels, the LCCI called on the government to formulate policies that facilitate the transition to cleaner and sustainable energy sources.

While acknowledging the government's efforts to improve the business environment and reduce the cost of doing business, the LCCI office-bearers expressed apprehensions that the recent price hike could hamper these initiatives. They urged the authorities to take swift measures to mitigate the impact of rising fuel prices on businesses and citizens, ensuring the sustainable growth of the economy.

The global surge in petroleum prices has been a matter of concern for many economies including Pakistan. As an energy-importing nation, Pakistan is particularly vulnerable to fluctuations in international oil prices. The LCCI's call for focusing on alternative energy sources align with the broader global movement towards sustainable development and reducing carbon emissions.

The business community, representing various industries and sectors, has urged the government to consider the long-term implications of increasing fuel prices on economic growth and stability. By supporting the development and adoption of renewable energy solutions, the government can not only help businesses reduce their operational costs but also contribute to a greener and cleaner Pakistan.

Collaborative efforts between the government and private sector will be essential in mitigating the impact of rising fuel prices and fostering a conducive business environment for economic growth and prosperity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Oil Vehicles Price Media Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadve ..

NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadvertant blackout

2 minutes ago
 Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronge ..

Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronger workplace policies for nursi ..

2 minutes ago
 Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Net ..

Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Network Linked to IS - Interior M ..

2 minutes ago
 Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in ..

Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in Election Interference Probe - ..

2 minutes ago
 US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukr ..

US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukraine on August 24 - Program of ..

13 minutes ago
 Ambassador Haque attends China-Pakistan Joint Mari ..

Ambassador Haque attends China-Pakistan Joint Marine Geological Survey Data hand ..

8 minutes ago
Govt determined to eradicate polio from country: D ..

Govt determined to eradicate polio from country: DC Kachhi

13 minutes ago
 Oil price hiked with heavy heart as govt desires m ..

Oil price hiked with heavy heart as govt desires minimum burden on poor: Prime M ..

9 minutes ago
 UK's Royal Mail Launches First Drone-Assisted Mail ..

UK's Royal Mail Launches First Drone-Assisted Mail Delivery Service - Drone Comp ..

9 minutes ago
 Warsaw Summons Charge d'Affaires of Belarus Over A ..

Warsaw Summons Charge d'Affaires of Belarus Over Alleged Airspace Violation

9 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan OKs Extradition of Russian Kislitsin to ..

Kazakhstan OKs Extradition of Russian Kislitsin to Russia - Russian Consulate Ge ..

9 minutes ago
 Iraq's Monthly Oil Export Revenues Exceed $8Bln Fi ..

Iraq's Monthly Oil Export Revenues Exceed $8Bln First Time in 2023 - Oil Ministr ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business