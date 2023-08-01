Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) for reverting recent hike in petroleum prices

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to revert the recent hike in petroleum prices, as the raise would impact the cost of doing business

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to revert the recent hike in petroleum prices, as the raise would impact the cost of doing business.

In a joint media statement issued here, LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt highlighted that surge in petroleum prices would affect transportation and energy costs, ultimately over burdening the end consumers.

The LCCI urged the government to prioritize the promotion of alternative energy sectors, particularly by incentivizing the solar sector. Emphasizing the need to shift towards electric vehicles and reduce reliance on imported fuels, the LCCI called on the government to formulate policies that facilitate the transition to cleaner and sustainable energy sources.

While acknowledging the government's efforts to improve the business environment and reduce the cost of doing business, the LCCI office-bearers expressed apprehensions that the recent price hike could hamper these initiatives. They urged the authorities to take swift measures to mitigate the impact of rising fuel prices on businesses and citizens, ensuring the sustainable growth of the economy.

The global surge in petroleum prices has been a matter of concern for many economies including Pakistan. As an energy-importing nation, Pakistan is particularly vulnerable to fluctuations in international oil prices. The LCCI's call for focusing on alternative energy sources align with the broader global movement towards sustainable development and reducing carbon emissions.

The business community, representing various industries and sectors, has urged the government to consider the long-term implications of increasing fuel prices on economic growth and stability. By supporting the development and adoption of renewable energy solutions, the government can not only help businesses reduce their operational costs but also contribute to a greener and cleaner Pakistan.

Collaborative efforts between the government and private sector will be essential in mitigating the impact of rising fuel prices and fostering a conducive business environment for economic growth and prosperity.