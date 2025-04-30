Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) stands shoulder to shoulder with Pak Army

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has expressed solidarity with Armed Forces of Pakistan and assured full support for their tireless efforts in defending the country against Indian threats

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has expressed solidarity with Armed Forces of Pakistan and assured full support for their tireless efforts in defending the country against Indian threats.

In a media statement issued here Wednesday, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry strongly condemned the Indian government’s expansionist and extremist policies.

They declared Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally responsible for war crimes, human rights violations and the disruption of regional peace, branding him an “international criminal who must be held accountable by the world.”

They said that India's persistent ceasefire violations, disinformation campaigns and state-sponsored violence in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) are growing deep concern at international level.

“The Lahore Chamber pays rich tribute to our brave Armed Forces, who are the guardians of our borders, our pride and our shield against all aggressors,” said President Mian Abuzar Shad. “We stand firm with our forces and the state of Pakistan in this defining moment of our history,” he added.

The LCCI office-bearers said that Modi’s track record — from the 2002 Gujarat genocide to the revocation of Article 370, the militarized lockdown of Kashmir, the targeted persecution of Muslims and the promotion of Hindutva extremism — is clear evidence of a dangerous mindset that violates international norms and moral boundaries.

They said that Narendra Modi’s regime is not just a threat to Pakistan, but to all minorities in India, to regional peace and to the principles of democracy and coexistence. The world cannot turn a blind eye to his crimes any longer.

The LCCI office-bearers added that India’s misinformation campaigns against Pakistan, sponsorship of terrorism through proxies and use of media to propagate hate are part of a larger design to destabilize the region.

They said that the international community, including the United Nations, must rise above political expediency and hold the Indian government accountable for crimes against humanity.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad called upon all Pakistani institutions, media, civil society and the business community to unite under one banner to defend the ideological and territorial integrity of Pakistan.

He said, "Pakistan wants peace, but we will never bow to aggression. The message to Modi’s India is clear — Pakistan is united, our forces are strong and we will defend every inch of our motherland with dignity and resolve."