Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) expresses grief over train incident

(@imziishan)

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Thursday expressed its profound grief on the loss of valuable lives in tragic train incident in Rahim Yar Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Thursday expressed its profound grief on the loss of valuable lives in tragic train incident in Rahim Yar Khan.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that train incident has made the whole nation mourn.

They said that Pakistan Railways was one of the largest institutions of the country as it was the most important source of passengers and industrial goods movement across the country.

The LCCI office-bearers urged the government to launch an inquiry into the recent train incident and fix the responsibility.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Ali Hussam Asghar and Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad expressed sympathy with the families of the victims who lost their lives. They also prayed for early recovery of the injured persons.