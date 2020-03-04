UrduPoint.com
Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Demands Low Power Tariff For All Industries

Wed 04th March 2020

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) demands low power tariff for all industries

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday urged the government to bring down electricity tariff for all industries as cheap energy is a must to strengthen industrial base and win the international market

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday urged the government to bring down electricity tariff for all industries as cheap energy is a must to strengthen industrial base and win the international market.

Talking to media, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh also praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for reversing the decision regarding increase in power tariff for export sector, asserting that all being part of the economy, cottage and other industries should also be given relief.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that increases in electricity prices or additional charges in the bills were no solution to power sector problems but there was a dire need to address inefficiencies in the system.� "These inefficiencies are actually an unjust tax on honest power consumers. The industrial sector as a whole pays its dues in-time and there is no line losses/theft in most of the industrial estates including those in Lahore," he cited.

The LCCI President said that power sector planners should take cue from the efficient distribution companies (Discos) where line losses were at the lowest.

He also added that Pakistan needed development of renewable energy resources as it would be prevailing in future, therefore, the government should encourage local and foreign investors to invest in this particular area.

He was of the view that being a developing country, Pakistan could not afford to rely on costly and anti-environment fossil fuels, adding that country was spending huge foreign exchange on oil import.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that Pakistan had vast scope for renewable energy and its promotion would definitely reduce oil import bill, besides reducing the cost of doing business and living cost of the common man. He mentioned that solar penal and small wind turbines could easily be installed in residential colonies for power generation.

He said that fossil fuels were not renewable and these were also becoming too expensive, anti-environmentand would eventually dwindle while renewable energy resources, such as solar and wind, would never run out.

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Electricity

More Stories From Business

