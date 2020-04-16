UrduPoint.com
Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) For Consultation On Draft Of Ordinance Regarding Hoarding

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:45 PM

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to take stakeholders on board before implementation of ordinance regarding hoarding

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to take stakeholders on board before implementation of ordinance regarding hoarding.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that draft of the proposed ordinance should shared with LCCI, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry and other Chambers for consultation and necessary rectification.

He said that being the premier business body of the country, LCCI has always taken a strict stance against the hoarding practices as that result in unnecessary shortages, especially of essential commodities and sudden price hikes.

LCCI has welcomed government's decision of introducing an ordinance against illegal profiteering and hoarding.

"However, we are of the view that measures must be taken to ensure that this ordinance is not misused by the concerned authorities", adding that sugar, flour, salt, pulses industries would have to maintain stocks at factories,and whole sale godowns for smooth business operation and supply chain.

