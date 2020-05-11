Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) installs modern disinfection system

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Monday installed a modern disinfection system as a precautionary measure against coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Monday installed a modern disinfection system as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh inaugurated the disinfection system while Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, Muhammad Arshad Bhatti, Ghulam Sarwar Malik and a large number of businessmen were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that installation of disinfection system was the part of LCCI precautionary measures against COVID�19.

The LCCI office-bearers said it was a war against COVID�19 that could be won with collective efforts.

They said the government had taken a wise decision by opening various businesses. Now traders would have to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

They urged the masses to wash their hands with soap for at least 20 seconds.

Cover mouth while coughing and sneezing, use hand sanitizer if soap are not available.

They said that as an individual, people could lower their risk of infection byreducing the rate of contact with other people.