Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry President For More Trade Ties With Romania

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:01 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan ambassador designate to Romania Dr Zafar Iqbal said that our country could earn huge foreign exchange by providing skilled labour force to Romania as they were informatively experiencing shortage of trained human resources.

He was talking to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh here at the LCCI on Friday.

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad also spoke on the occasion while Executive Committee Members Malik Muhammad Khalid, Fiaz Haider and Sheheryar Ali were present on the occasion.

The ambassador said that hardworking and skilled labour force of Pakistan could play a vital role in economic stability of Pakistan by their remittances, adding that the LCCI should play a proactive role in this regard.

He said that Romania had transformed itself into a developed economy in a short span of time, adding that value-addition marketing and branding could help Pakistan win Romanian market in a winsome way.

The ambassador said that all possible support would be provided to the sector-specific delegation to Romania arranged by the LCCI.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that Pakistan was a resourceful country and had the ability to cater the needs of any country. He said that "Although Pakistan and Romania enjoying cordial diplomatic and political relation, the economic relations have yet more potential." He said that Romania was one of the major markets in EU, adding the EU had granted the GSP plus status to Pakistan, it offered a good opportunity to Pakistan and Romania to improve their bilateral trade relations.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that the total trade volume between Pakistan and Romania had been increased.

He said that the potential areas where Pakistan and Romania could enhance economic cooperation and trade ties were- value added textiles, surgical instruments, tractor-parts, pharmaceuticals, IT, energy sector, food processing and tourism etc.

