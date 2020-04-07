UrduPoint.com
Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Resumes Membership Renewal Process From April 8

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 07:21 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry resumes membership renewal process from April 8

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) will resume the membership renewal process for its members from Wednesday, April 8

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) will resume the membership renewal process for its members from Wednesday, April 8.

LCCI members can get their membership renewed from 10am to 1pm, and they can also avail online membership renewal facility at the LCCI website: www.lcci.org.pk.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad and Executive Committee took this decision here Tuesday to facilitate the members.

They said the membership renewal process was suspended due to coronavirus threat. The LCCI had appealed to the high-ups and Director General Trade Organizations to extend the date for renewal of membership, and the date had been extended to April 30 now.

