Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Seeks Extension In Tax Return Filing Date

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 09:04 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry seeks extension in tax return filing date

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Monday appealed to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the date for filing of income tax returns

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Monday appealed to Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the date for filing of income tax returns.

LCCI newly elected President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that date should be extended by two month so that business community could easily submit their returns.

They explained that business community could not file returns till September 30 due to trade bodies elections, therefore, an extension in the date of filing of returns would not only facilitate the business community but also send a very positive signal about private-public sector liaison.

