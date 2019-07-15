UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry, Sri Lanka Organize Catalogue Show

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 07:27 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Sri Lanka organize Catalogue Show

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) in collaboration with Sri Lankan High Commission organized a Catalogue Show at its premises on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) in collaboration with Sri Lankan High Commission organized a Catalogue Show at its premises on Monday.

The objective of Catalogue Show was to promote interaction between the business communities of the two countries and to give boost to two-way trade and joint ventures. Over a dozen Sri Lankan companies took part in the show.

High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid, LCCI Acting President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir, Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka in Karachi G.L. Gnanatheva, Director General Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Riaz Ahmed, Amjad Ali Jawa, Mian Zahid Javed, Aqib Asif and Rehmatullah Javed also spoke on the occasion.

High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid has stressed the need to take bilateral trade volume to higher level and said that Pakistan has always supported Sri Lanka to wipe-off terrorism and people of Sri Lanka had great honour for Pakistan.

He said that Sri Lanka and Pakistan had signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) but certain issues needed to be resolved.

The agreement should be implemented and made beneficial for both countries.

Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka G.L. Gnanatheva gave a brief presentation on Trade and Investment Opportunities in Sri Lanka.

Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) Director Riaz Ahmed said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka were members of SAARC (South Asia Association for Regional Cooperation) and had strong diplomatic and trade relations since long. He said that Sri Lankan Catalogue Show had been organized to explore more trade opportunities.

LCCI Acting President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir said that business community of the two countries should keep on exploring the opportunities of mutual interest. He said that business delegations comprising sector-specific participants or product-specific group of entrepreneurs should be organized regularly. He said that business houses and diplomatic missions could always join hands to yield tangible results.

He said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry was making all-out efforts to increase the volume of two-way trade between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Business Sri Lanka Nasir Amjad Ali Agreement Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Supreme Court dismisses petition against acquittal ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Army hands over Smart Verification, Alert ..

2 minutes ago

Municipal Commissioner to maximum tree plantation

2 minutes ago

Shah Abdul Latif University Vice Chancellor observ ..

2 minutes ago

At least 20 dead,500,000 affected by floods in Ban ..

7 minutes ago

University of Karachi named ISHU after Dr Ajmal Kh ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.