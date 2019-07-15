Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Sri Lanka organize Catalogue Show

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) in collaboration with Sri Lankan High Commission organized a Catalogue Show at its premises on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) : Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry LCCI ) in collaboration with Sri Lankan High Commission organized a Catalogue Show at its premises on Monday.

The objective of Catalogue Show was to promote interaction between the business communities of the two countries and to give boost to two-way trade and joint ventures. Over a dozen Sri Lankan companies took part in the show.

High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid, LCCI Acting President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir, Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka in Karachi G.L. Gnanatheva, Director General Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Riaz Ahmed, Amjad Ali Jawa, Mian Zahid Javed, Aqib Asif and Rehmatullah Javed also spoke on the occasion.

High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid has stressed the need to take bilateral trade volume to higher level and said that Pakistan has always supported Sri Lanka to wipe-off terrorism and people of Sri Lanka had great honour for Pakistan.

He said that Sri Lanka and Pakistan had signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) but certain issues needed to be resolved.

The agreement should be implemented and made beneficial for both countries.

Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka G.L. Gnanatheva gave a brief presentation on Trade and Investment Opportunities in Sri Lanka.

Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) Director Riaz Ahmed said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka were members of SAARC (South Asia Association for Regional Cooperation) and had strong diplomatic and trade relations since long. He said that Sri Lankan Catalogue Show had been organized to explore more trade opportunities.

LCCI Acting President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir said that business community of the two countries should keep on exploring the opportunities of mutual interest. He said that business delegations comprising sector-specific participants or product-specific group of entrepreneurs should be organized regularly. He said that business houses and diplomatic missions could always join hands to yield tangible results.

He said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry was making all-out efforts to increase the volume of two-way trade between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.