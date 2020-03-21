Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry stresses relaxation of CNIC condition till June 30

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Saturday urged the government to relax the condition of providing a copy of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) of non-filer buyers till June 30, 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Saturday urged the government to relax the condition of providing a copy of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) of non-filer buyers till June 30, 2020.

Talking to a group of businesspeople here, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that business activities were into a grinding halt and businesses were suffering due to coronavirus threat.

He said that disallowing of input tax relating to supplies made to an unregistered person without disclosing his CNIC was an uphill task when markets were deserted due to lack of customers.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that under the amendment, introduced by the government in Sales Tax Act, sellers were required to include the buyer's CNIC number on the sales tax invoices.

He added, "Coronavirus threat is prevailing all over the country. During these testing times, businesspeople are performing their national obligation and trying their best to maintain the supply chain."The LCCI president said that postponement of CNIC disclosing condition till June 30, 2020 would be a great favour to business community.

He said the Lahore Chamber was already supplementing the government efforts and had established a fund against coronavirus with seed money of Rs 10 million.