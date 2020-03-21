UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Stresses Relaxation Of CNIC Condition Till June 30

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 06:51 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry stresses relaxation of CNIC condition till June 30

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Saturday urged the government to relax the condition of providing a copy of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) of non-filer buyers till June 30, 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Saturday urged the government to relax the condition of providing a copy of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) of non-filer buyers till June 30, 2020.

Talking to a group of businesspeople here, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that business activities were into a grinding halt and businesses were suffering due to coronavirus threat.

He said that disallowing of input tax relating to supplies made to an unregistered person without disclosing his CNIC was an uphill task when markets were deserted due to lack of customers.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that under the amendment, introduced by the government in Sales Tax Act, sellers were required to include the buyer's CNIC number on the sales tax invoices.

He added, "Coronavirus threat is prevailing all over the country. During these testing times, businesspeople are performing their national obligation and trying their best to maintain the supply chain."The LCCI president said that postponement of CNIC disclosing condition till June 30, 2020 would be a great favour to business community.

He said the Lahore Chamber was already supplementing the government efforts and had established a fund against coronavirus with seed money of Rs 10 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Business Chamber Money June 2020 Market All Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Racism another threat in the waiting after Coronav ..

3 minutes ago

PC weather with chances of thunderstorm, rain fore ..

2 minutes ago

Minister distributes kits to residents of shelter ..

2 minutes ago

Actress Meera shares how this pandemic could be co ..

48 minutes ago

Dalai Lama Placed Under Quarantine As Precautionar ..

2 minutes ago

At Least 123 Patients Die From Coronavirus Over Pa ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.