Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to start five language courses from Nov 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) will start language courses in five different languages from November 1, here at its premises.

A spokesman for the LCCI said here on Wednesday, the language courses would be for the period of two months in which, Chinese,Turkish, English business, French and German languages would be taught.

People who are interested to join classes can contact Murad Khan Jadoon at 111-222-499, Ext.330