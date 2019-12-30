Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry underlines priority areas for the government in 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry hasexpressed optimism that upcoming year would an year of economic growthbut would have to take some decisive measures.While talking to a group of businessmen, the LCCI President Irfan IqbalSheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President MianZahid Jawaid Ahmad said that government should expedite public-privateconsultation to achieve the desired economic goals in upcoming year.

Theysaid that business community is backbone of the economy and has fertileeconomic ideas that can put the country to the path of progress andprosperity. They said that consultation would also boost the confidence ofprivate sector.The LCCI office-bearers said that energy, water, markup, utility prices andbureaucratic hurdles should be the areas of focus for the governmentduring the next year.While underlining the recent gas crisis, the LCCI President said that energyshould be available to the consumers throughout the year instead seasonalbasis.

They said that during the year 2020, uninterrupted supply of gas andelectricity to the consumer should be one of the top priorities of Pakistan.The LCCI office-bearers said that it is a matter of management as there isno dearth of natural gas in the country.

They said that most of the industrialunits use gas as a major source of energy for their production therefore itsunavailability is causing huge loss to the economy. They said that this issuecan be tackled through good management.They hoped that while keeping in view the ground realities and economicchallenges, State Bank of Pakistan would bring down mark up rate to asingle digit during the year 2020.

They said that reduction in markup ratefrom existing 13.25% to single digit would be a great favor to the industrialsector. It would help the government to attain the target of industrialgrowth, would reduce the cost of product and would also bring capital ofthe banks into circulation.