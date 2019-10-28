Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry urges govt to resolve traders' issues

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Monday urged the government to resolve the traders' issues and find out an amicable solution in consultation with all the stakeholders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry ( LCCI ) on Monday urged the government to resolve the traders' issues and find out an amicable solution in consultation with all the stakeholders.

Addressing an emergent meeting of the executive committee, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said they supported the traders community and at the same time also wanted to back the government by paying taxes.

The government should address genuine reservations of the business community through policy reforms as they were engine of growth and economy could not grow without their effective role, they added.

They also announced their support for the traders strike.