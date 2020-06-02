UrduPoint.com
Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Urges Govt To Facilitate Manufacturing, Export Of PPEs

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 09:08 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry urges govt to facilitate manufacturing, export of PPEs

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Tuesday urged the government to facilitate manufacturing and exports of personal protective equipment (PPEs).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Tuesday urged the government to facilitate manufacturing and exports of personal protective equipment (PPEs).

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad told the media here that in the current scenario of economic distress due to COVID-19, hundreds of manufacturing units related to garments, sports goods, textile, plastics and auto industry, etc., have seen a severe contraction of business in their traditional product lines and are shifting towards manufacturing of the PPEs. They said that these units have added PPEs as their product lines. They are providing enough products to cover local demand, and now have capacity for exports.

The LCCI office-bearers said that exports of PPE gowns, face-masks and face-shields, etc., can easily fetch between 1 to 2 billion Dollars if allowed. Inaction in this regard would result in surrendering the tremendous export opportunity to India, Cambodia and Bangladesh, which have a short window to capture market share.

They said that to facilitate the local industry in manufacturing PPEs, they should be provided with a level playing field. The Sales Tax exemption, which was granted to imports and subsequent sale of PPEs through SRO 237(I) 2020 dated 20th of March 2020, should also be granted to the local manufacturing.

They said that a major obstacle in manufacturing of PPEs, in this emergency, is the process of registration with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), which takes a long time. They said that the local manufacturers of Class-A medical devices be exempted from operation of the Medical Devices Rules 2017, notified via SRO 32(I)/2018 dated 16th of January 2018 for a period of 24 months or till the government notifies control on COVID-19.

It is pertinent to mention that similar waivers have been granted by the FDA, to handle the emergency.

