Open Menu

Lahore Chamber Shares Recommendations On Punjab Labour Code

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Lahore Chamber shares recommendations on Punjab Labour Code

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Labour laws should strike a delicate balance, ensuring the protection and welfare of workers while also supporting the growth and sustainability of industries. All the policies should be formulated after due consultation with the stakeholders to have the desired results.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Abuzar Shad stated this during a meeting with Secretary Labour Naeem Ghous and Director General Labour Syeda Kulsoom Hai at the LCCI on Friday. Former LCCI presidents Mian Anjum Nisar, Muhammad Ali Mian, former senior vice president Ali Hussam Asghar and Executive Committee Members also spoke on the occasion.

Mian Abuzar Shad said that by creating laws that are clear, fair and easily enforceable we can ensure that both industry and labour thrive together and contribute to a stronger more prosperous economy.

LCCI President welcomed the initiative to consolidate various labour laws into a single unified Punjab Labour Code which would improve clarity and ease of compliance. He said that the Chamber continuously advises its members on adhering to International Labour Organization (ILO) standards as part of efforts to enhance exports to international markets like the EU and the US.

However, the LCCI President raised several concerns about the new provisions related to labour unions and their potential impact on business operations. Specifically, he expressed reservations about allowing workers to join multiple unions and the relaxed requirements for forming new unions, which could lead to increased union activity and disrupt industrial stability.

The LCCI has already submitted feedback to the Labour Department on these matters urging the officials to reconsider certain aspects of the code.

Secretary Naeem Ghous and DG Syeda Kulsoom Hai provided insights into the objectives behind the proposed changes. They explained that the consolidation of labour laws into one comprehensive code would eliminate duplication contradictions and the multiplicity of definitions that often caused confusion. He emphasized that the reform process aims to simplify and rationalize legal provisions, which would ultimately improve understanding and compliance across industries.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad raised several practical concerns faced by the business community, particularly in relation to Social Security. He said that many companies are unaware of the services available to their workers through institutions like the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund and Labour Welfare Department and urged the government to conduct awareness sessions to inform businesses about the benefits and formalities involved.

He called on the Labour Department to improve the efficiency and transparency of these welfare programmes to ensure that all workers can benefit from them.

Another key point raised during the meeting was the importance of including private sector representatives in decision-making bodies such as the Social Security board and advisory committees. The LCCI President stressed that it is essential for the government to consult with all stakeholders before implementing policies that affect the business community.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Business Punjab Ilo Lead Chamber Muhammad Ali Market Commerce All From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Labour

Recent Stories

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

8 minutes ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

56 minutes ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

1 hour ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

1 hour ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

2 hours ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

3 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

5 hours ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business